$0.41 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.