-$0.45 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.48). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptiNose.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 41,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $179,565.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

