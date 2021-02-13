$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

