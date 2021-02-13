$0.56 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.84 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

