$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,909. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,903. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

