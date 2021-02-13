$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GLPI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

