0x Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $520.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

