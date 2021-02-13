0xBitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

