0xBitcoin Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.80 or 0.05629645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.