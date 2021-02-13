0xcert Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,460.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $7,460.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01054498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056814 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.49 or 0.05577642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

