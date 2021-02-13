$1.04 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.41. 2,391,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,917. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.