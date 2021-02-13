$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

