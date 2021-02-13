$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $605.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.