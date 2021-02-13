$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

