$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. 2,781,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

