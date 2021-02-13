$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardelyx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.02.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.