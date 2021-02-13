$1.95 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.90. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

KMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,349. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

