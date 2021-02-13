10,813,095 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Baker Hughes Holdings LLC

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,813,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. C3.ai comprises approximately 99.9% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owned about 11.28% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of AI stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.73. 1,620,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,754. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

