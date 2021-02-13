$114.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $114.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $578.48 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $588.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.