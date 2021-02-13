124,000 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. 2,297,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

