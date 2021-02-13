$127.69 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $127.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.70 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $520.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $542.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.41 million, with estimates ranging from $518.19 million to $591.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

