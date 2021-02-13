$138.61 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $138.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $191.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $411.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $671.22 million, with estimates ranging from $618.60 million to $783.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

