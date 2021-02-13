145,035 Shares in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

SIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

