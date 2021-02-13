$146.40 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce sales of $146.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

HLX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $692.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

