$148.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $148.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the highest is $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.