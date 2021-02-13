$148.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $148.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the highest is $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.
FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $17.78.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
