$148.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $148.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the highest is $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.