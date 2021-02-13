$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce sales of $15.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.11 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $48.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STIM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

STIM opened at $18.54 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

