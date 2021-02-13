150,826 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.82% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

BUFR remained flat at $$21.82 on Friday. 55,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $21.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.