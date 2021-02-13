$157.53 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce sales of $157.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $151.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $522.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $525.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $729.29 million, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $764.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE SHAK opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.22, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,965 shares of company stock valued at $52,347,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.