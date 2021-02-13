$16.57 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $16.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.77 million and the lowest is $15.05 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $17.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.75 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $870.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning grew its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

