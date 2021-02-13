16,055 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.