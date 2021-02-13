$169.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post sales of $169.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.50 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $179.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $795.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.