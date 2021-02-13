196,075 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.65.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

