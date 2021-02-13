1irstcoin Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.87 million and $78,462.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00089803 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00290641 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018665 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

