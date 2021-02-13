$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concentrix’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concentrix will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concentrix.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $110.50 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.14.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,793.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise.

