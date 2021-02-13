$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. Mplx reported sales of $992.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Mplx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Mplx by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.