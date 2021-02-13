$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $151.38 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

