$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

