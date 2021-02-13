$2.34 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

SWKS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,152. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $190.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

