$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

