201,700 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,836,000. Pinduoduo comprises 22.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $208.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.