20,386 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned about 4.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

