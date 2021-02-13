$26.72 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce sales of $26.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.71 million to $29.73 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,580.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $68.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $72.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.99 million, with estimates ranging from $114.21 million to $172.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

