$296.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $296.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.30 million and the lowest is $288.70 million. Hexcel posted sales of $541.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

HXL opened at $51.25 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

