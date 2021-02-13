$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

