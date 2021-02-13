$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.