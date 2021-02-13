$3.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

