$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

