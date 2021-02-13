300,516 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Bought by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 5.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned about 0.05% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after buying an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after buying an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 191,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. ZTO Express has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

