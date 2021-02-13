$316.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $316.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the highest is $349.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $243.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $913.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $950.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $18,850,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

