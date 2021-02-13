$32.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 billion and the highest is $33.06 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $134.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.77 billion to $135.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.10 billion to $146.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.